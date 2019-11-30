Denham Springs student leading fundraiser for track coach battling rare cancer

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs student is organizing a fundraiser in hopes of helping her former track coach who is battling cancer.
Earlier in the summer, Scott Mayfield, the track coach for Denham Springs Jr. High, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. As he undergoes chemotherapy treatments, Mayfield has to travel out of town in order to see a specialist.
One of his former track students, 14-year-old Ada Ishler, wanted to find a way to help her coach. She was inspired to organize the Team Mayfield Mile, a one-mile fundraiser in which anyone can sign up and run for a good cause.
The run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 and will be located at South Park on Vincent Road in Denham Springs. Participants can register online or at the event. The 13 and under race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 14 and above race starts at 9 a.m.
Aside from some guidance from her parents, Ishler has been taking the reigns of this project, according to her mother Lana Register.
Register said Mayfield had the gift of getting students excited about athletics, including her daughter. Mayfield was a mentor to Ada, and he got her excited about pole vaulting.
As a way to pay it forward to her mentor, Ada hopes to raise money to help lighten the financial load for Mayfield and his family.
For more updates and details, visit the event’s Facebook page.
