Destrehan upsets West Monroe to advance to Class 5A Semifinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Destrehan won their sixth straight game is now two wins away from a Class 5A championship as they handed West Monroe a 20-17 defeat with a walk-off field goal by William Bryant. The Wildcats will advance to host #11 Haughton in the semifinals with a matchup against the winner of #1 Acadiana and #5 Zachary awaiting in the championship.