Destrehan upsets West Monroe to advance to Class 5A Semifinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Destrehan won their sixth straight game is now two wins away from a Class 5A championship as they handed West Monroe a 20-17 defeat with a walk-off field goal by William Bryant. The Wildcats will advance to host #11 Haughton in the semifinals with a matchup against the winner of #1 Acadiana and #5 Zachary awaiting in the championship.
“We challenged this team,” DHS coach Stephen Robicheaux said after the game. “West Monroe was unbelievable, a physical team. They challenged our guys and continued to fight hard. We made the plays, our offensive coordinator, Greg Boyd, made the plays when we needed them. Unbelievable against a really good West Monroe team. Hey! We’re still playing man! We’re still playing, that’s all I can say!”
The Wildcats will look to win their seventh straight game as they host a Haughton team that eliminated Mandeville in the quarterfinals, 34-14.
