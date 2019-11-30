LSU seniors get ready to face Texas A&M for their final game in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may be a restless night for some LSU seniors, as they get ready for the game that can give Tiger fans a 12-0 season against the team that always touts the 12th man.
Wow! How time flies by. It seems like just the other day, sports journalists were at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. That was mid-July. Now, here we are at the end of November and the end of the regular season for the LSU Tigers. They are looking to improve to 12-0 as they host the Texas A&M Aggies.
Quarterback Joe Burrow sat at a table at SEC Media Days and talked about the possibility of scoring 40, 50, or even 60 points per game. And that’s just what LSU has done. Burrow has thrown for more than 4,000 yards this season and has more than 40 touchdown passes. He’s completing about 80 percent of those throws. Saturday will be his final game in Death Valley.
“I grew up watching Bert Jones, I saw Tommy Hodson, I saw the great quarterbacks that LSU had,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “We always wanted the greats and we got one.”
“I hope not; I said that in high school, too and got super emotional,” said Burrow about his goodbye to Tiger Stadium. “And this one, this place means so much to me and everyone’s been so great. I never could have dreamed that this could happen. The reception from people in Louisiana, just to an Ohio kid, who came here, transferred. It’s been such a great two years and I hope I can show some appreciation to the fans on Saturday. The reception that not only myself but my parents get is just unreal. I hear stories every weekend of how great the fans are to my family. I couldn’t be more appreciative of this fanbase and this place.”
It is quite well known how badly LSU and its fans want to annihilate Texas A&M. But at the end of the day, energy and emotion can carry a player only so far. It’s just like any other football game. The Tigers will have to focus on what they’re doing and not get too emotional so they can execute for 60 minutes.
The Tigers are a 17-point favorite against the Aggies. The oddsmakers also have LSU scoring at least 40 points ... again.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.