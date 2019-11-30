Man and teen injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old boy and an adult male were injured in a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward Saturday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Tupelo Street just after 4 p.m. When they arrived they learned that both victims were transported to a local hospital by private conveyance.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.