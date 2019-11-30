Man and teen injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

A 14-year-old boy and an adult male were injured in a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward Saturday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 30, 2019 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 4:55 PM

Police were called to the 1400 block of Tupelo Street just after 4 p.m. When they arrived they learned that both victims were transported to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

