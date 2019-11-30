Nicondra: Warm and dry start to the weekend ahead of next cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure in place will shift east through the overnight putting us in the return flow of warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. Most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast reached high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Friday. The area will see similar conditions Saturday afternoon with one or two spots making it up to the 80 degree mark.
Saturday will also bring cloudy skies by late afternoon ahead of the next frontal boundary. The cold front will push past during the overnight. A thin line of storms is likely just ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center placed areas just to our north and west in a marginal risk for severe weather with parts of central and north Louisiana under a slight risk for severe weather. There could still be enough energy with this line as it moves through to bring some strong wind gusts through the region.
Rain will clear early Sunday with cooler and drier conditions to finish out the holiday weekend.
