Nicondra: Warm and dry start to the weekend ahead of next cold front

Saturday will also bring cloudy skies by late afternoon ahead of the next frontal boundary. The cold front will push past during the overnight. A thin line of storms is likely just ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center placed areas just to our north and west in a marginal risk for severe weather with parts of central and north Louisiana under a slight risk for severe weather. There could still be enough energy with this line as it moves through to bring some strong wind gusts through the region.