NOPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects sought in an attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.
Police say it happened Nov. 29 near the intersection of General Ogden and Olive Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood.
The suspects, described as a black male and a Hispanic male, were said to be driving a white work van with a ladder on top.
If you have any information, call 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
