NOPD officers discourage drinking and driving with personal story

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - "We know the pain personally. It's very important," said Officer Kianka Hunter.
It’s a pain Officers Kianka and Jacque Hunter and their entire family have felt for three years.
"While handling the traffic accident, she was struck by a drunk driver and two days later died of her injuries,” said Officer Kianka Hunter.
Officer Natasha Hunter was an 11-year veteran when a drunk driver slammed into the back of her marked police car, as she investigated a traffic accident on I-10.
"It not only affected our family, but it affected the family of the guy who made the mistake, who made the poor decision. It affected his family,” said Officer Kianka Hunter. “It affected a lot of people."
Chau Nguyen was arrested and is serving an eight-year sentence. Investigators say Nguyen’s blood alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit, the night of the crash.
"I think about my sister daily. Every time I put this uniform on,” said Officer Kianka Hunter. “Not a day goes by that I don't think about my sister or miss my sister and especially while doing this job."
The Hunter sisters speak to groups to discourage drinking and driving.
"It's almost 2020. Uber, Lyft, taxis, bus services, it's out there,” said Officer Jacquen Hunter. “It's at your fingertips now. Just use it."
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced, “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk,” campaign ahead of a busy Bayou Classic weekend.
“We tracked 100 hours during the 2018 thanksgiving holiday and we saw that there were four fatality crashes that were alcohol related and 96 serious injury crashes that were alcohol related,” said Louisiana State Police Trooper David Levy.
"People still feel they can travel the short distance wherever their destination might be,” Trooper Levy said. “We know that impaired driving can affect the perception of reaction time. Vision. I think people still try to see what they can do and drive those short distances."
State Troopers and the NOPD will spend the weekend looking for impaired driving in and around the French Quarter.
After losing their sister to a drunk driver, the Hunters say, they continue to work with NOPD because for their sister, Officer Natasha Hunter.
“It’s fresh always especially because I put on the same uniform as she did to honor her memory. I do the same duty she did,” said Officer Kianka Hunter.
