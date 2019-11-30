16-year-old missing after runnung away from group home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.
16-year-old Lauren Martin was last seen leaving Rain Tree Girls Home in the 1200 block of 8th Street on Nov. 29 without permission. Martin has not returned since that time.
Martin is described as a black female standing about 5’4” and weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing the clothing seen in the included photo,
Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.