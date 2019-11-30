Zack: Clouds increase today, rain holds off until tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will be a warm one today as clouds begin to increase ahead of our next front set to arrive overnight tonight.
Highs will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon with clouds thickening through the day. This is in response to an approaching cold front which will also act to kick up a strong, southerly breeze. Winds between 15-20 mph can be expected.
Tonight is when rain chances ramp up, mainly after midnight. There will be a thin line of showers and storms possible with this approaching front and a random strong storm cannot be ruled out. Most of the latest model guidance shows the main severe threat staying well north of our region which is certainly good news.
Quickly this front will be in and out so by wake up Sunday, we revert back to sunny skies and cooler conditions. A stretch of cold starts and nice, cool days are on the way going into next week. Sunshine will dominate the forecast as well.
