Joe ’Burreaux’ sets more SEC records as No. 2 LSU dominates Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU scored four first half touchdowns on its way to annihilating Texas A&M on another record-breaking night for quarterback Joe “Burreaux.”
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) dominated in a 50-7 win over the Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC).
Burrow was 23-of-32 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He set SEC single-season passing yards record (4,366) and tied the passing touchdown record (44). He broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998. He tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s 44 touchdown passes set in 2017.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had seven catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He has 70 catches for 1,487 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 18 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 49 yards. On the season, he has 182 carries for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns.
More to come.
