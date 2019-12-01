LSU holds firm to No. 1 in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU continues to be on the top of my AP rankings after an absolute thrashing of Texas A&M, 50-7. The Tigers completed the regular season with a 12-0 mark. They’ll play Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
The Ohio State Buckeyes sit at the No. 2 spot in my poll. The College Football Playoff rankings have the Buckeyes No. 1, and LSU a spot behind. In the national AP poll, LSU is also No. 1.
Rounding out the top five is: Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
