Man injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting that has left one man injured in the Seventh Ward.
Police were called to the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
This is the third shooting on what has been a violent Sunday. So far, 15 people have been shot after this morning’s shooting on Canal Street that injured 10 and this afternoon’s shooting near Hardin Playground that left two dead and two others injured.
If anyone has any information about this shooting or any of the other shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.