Nicondra: Chilly conditions for the next few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An overnight cold front brought temperatures back to cool seasonable conditions. Lots of sunshine Sunday made for a pleasant afternoon with temperatures near 70, but the cold air is still slipping south. Expect overnight lows to fall into the 30s both sides of the lake with some spots experiencing a frost. Skies stay clear Monday with temperatures only reaching near 60 for a high. Tuesday morning will be the coldest as winds go calm with clear skies and dry conditions. Some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain will see freezing conditions. Look for a slow warm up as the week goes on with our next cold front approaching for the weekend.