Nicondra: Cold front returns fall feel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a pleasant day with hot temperatures a change is on the way. We saw a new record high of 84 degrees tied with 1981. Saturday a cold front moves south through the region allowing a few storms to form fueled by the front pushing through warm humid air settled across the region. All rain should be done by early Sunday morning. During the day clouds move out and cooler air will push south. Highs will still reach the upper 60s. Monday morning lows will drop back into the 40s and 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. With the winds slacking off Tuesday will be the coldest morning before a slow rebound.