NOPD: 10 people shot on Canal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -10 people were shot on Canal Street early Sunday morning leaving two in critical condition, according to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.
Authorities say the shooting occurred at the 700 block of Canal St. around 3:25 a.m.
Five victims were taken to University Medical Center and the other five were taken to Tulane Medical Center. One victim was shot in the chest and another was shot to the torso.
Ferguson said officers were in the 700 block of Canal Street when they heard to the shots and believed they were being fired upon.
One person was detained, but it is not clear what that person’s involvement is.
The investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.
