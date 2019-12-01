Shelby: Clouds Clear, Cool Air Returns

After a record-breaking warm start to the weekend, we'll finish it off much cooler with highs in the 60s today. Clouds will gradually break up as the cold front continues to push offshore.
Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid 30s north and west of the Lake, so take your frost precautions! On the south shore, expect mid 40s for Monday morning. Then, breezy and cool conditions have us even colder with highs in the upper 50s for Monday afternoon.
A second push of cold air will require freeze precautions Monday night and into Tuesday morning for the north shore. Pets, plants, and people should be protected, but pipes are not a concern at this time.
For the rest of the week, expect comfortable conditions with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next front could spark up some rain on Friday ahead of a cool down for the weekend.
