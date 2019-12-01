Students, alumni and fans pack the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Southern University claimed their 23rd Bayou Classic victory.
Saturday’s game was a culmination of several days worth of events. In fact, students and alumni say there’s a lot more to the Bayou Classic than football.
Grambling or Southern, current student or alumnus, the Bayou Classic is a rival game many refuse to miss.
“It’s the experience. It’s different every year but it’s always good,” says Mikel Marish. “It’s like a family reunion.”
“This is my third time,” says Devuntaye Montgomery. “I like it. It’s like fun. You can do a lot of stuff and you don’t really have to worry about anything. And you just chilling with people so, it’s like a whole get together for me.”
Thousands flooded the streets for the annual tradition now in its 46th year.
“Oh yeah! Of course we’re going to get lit. It’s New Orleans. What are you supposed to do?” says Logan Mitchell.
Visitors hit Fan Fest before setting their sights on the vendor-filled parking lots.
Justin Sinclair’s food is here every year. Though he calls Satuday’s business okay, Sinclair says it’s not about how much money he takes home.
“We just come down here and enjoy the people, letting people taste our food. It’s good. We are just enjoying ourselves out here,” says Sinclair.
A vendor from Tampa has the same idea.
“I really just came out here to just enjoy the environment,” says Chris Foster.
Though he didn’t know what to expect, this first-timer describes the atmosphere with one word.
“Love. All Love,” says Foster.
And based on what students say about Bayou Classic weekend, Foster is on the right track.
“It’s a rivalry but it’s love out here. Everybody get together,” says Jalen Ferguson.
If you haven’t already done the math, today’s game tied the two schools at 23 wins a piece. But there is something significant about this year’s match up. The winner of this year’s game, Southern, will now go on to play in the SWAC Championship.
