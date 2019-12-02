Baton Rouge teen killed in crash on I-55

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Dec. 2, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities identified the teenager as Victor Gutierrez-Juarez, 19, of Baton Rouge.
Investigators say Juarez was traveling south on I-55 around 1:30 a.m., when for unknown reasons, his 2008 Chevrolet HHR became disabled, facing west across the right land of the roadway.
At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound in the right-hand lane struck the passenger side of Juarez’s vehicle.
State police say Juarez was not properly restrained and died in the crash. Investigators do not know if either driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position.
While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
Simply making safe decisions while in motor vehicles such as never driving impaired and ensuring all occupants are properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.
