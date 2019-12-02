Bruce: A Chilly Start to The Work Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A chilly start to the new work week as brisk north winds usher in cold air from the north. Sunny skies won’t do much to warm things up today. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, then an even colder night is on tap. North and west of the lake, a light freeze is possible. While pipes won’t be an issue, pets and plants should be protected. South of the lake, some frost is possible in spots as temperatures dip to the upper 30s.
Gradually temperatures will rise through the 60s by mid-week and into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. This is ahead of our next cold front which will spark up some showers Friday.
Thankfully, that front will leave us dry and comfortable for the weekend ahead! Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
