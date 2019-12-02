LSU men’s basketball set to host UNO

The Tigers are coming into the matchup 5-2 and are currently 4-0 at home this season. LSU defeated Missouri State, 73-58, on Friday. Darius Days led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Emmitt Williams added 14 points. Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays had 12 points each. Javonte Smart had nine assists and just one turnover as LSU turned the ball over a season-low seven times.