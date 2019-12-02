LSU men’s basketball set to host UNO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will host Southland Conference favorite UNO in the PMAC Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network and LSU Sports Radio Network.
The Tigers are coming into the matchup 5-2 and are currently 4-0 at home this season. LSU defeated Missouri State, 73-58, on Friday. Darius Days led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Emmitt Williams added 14 points. Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays had 12 points each. Javonte Smart had nine assists and just one turnover as LSU turned the ball over a season-low seven times.
The Tigers also shot over 50 percent from the floor for the second straight game and made 24-of-34 shots inside the arc.
The Privateers are 3-4 after back-to-back wins over Eureka (125-60) on Friday and Xavier of New Orleans (79-62) on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Four Privateers are averaging in double figures. Bryson Robinson is averaging 14.1 points, Troy Green puts up 12.0, Damion Rosser scores 11.3, and Gerrale Gates is good for 10.1 per game.
LSU will then host Northwestern State at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 in the Maravich Center.
