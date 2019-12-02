Man burned to death in Gentilly house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 76-year-old man was burned beyond recognition in a fire that destroyed a shotgun home in near the Fair Grounds in Gentilly.
The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2700 blk. of O’Reilly St. on Monday (Dec. 2).
Firefighters found the victim in the kitchen of the home.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services for an ankle injury sustained while fighting the fire.
A pet was rescued in the fire.
A total of five displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently working to investigate this incident.
