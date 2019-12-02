Man finds father dead in Kenner home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Police said a man found his father dead, and it’s unclear who shot the victim.
The adult son of the victim, who was at the house asleep in a back bedroom on Sunday (Dec. 1), awoke and found his father’s body on the floor of the living room, police said.
The son advised he had not heard any unusual noises during the night.
Initial on scene assessment led investigators to believe the victim possibly collapsed and struck his head.
Later that evening a small abrasion to the face was determined to be a gunshot wound and an x-ray of the victim revealed a small caliber bullet in the victim’s head.
A search of the son’s vehicle produced small caliber ammunition located in an obscure area of the car. The son cooperated with the investigation, was interviewed and released.
On Monday (Dec. 2) an autopsy was performed and the death was classified as homicide.
The victim has been identified as Walter Sawyer, 61, Kenner.
It is an ongoing investigation.
