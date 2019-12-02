Saints open as 3-point favorites over the Niners

Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints host the Niners on Sunday. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | December 2, 2019 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 10:33 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints opened as 3-point favorites over the Niners. The Black and Gold host San Francisco this Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Saints and Niners both sport 10-2 records. If the Seahawks beat the Vikings on Monday Night Football, New Orleans would be the 1-seed in the NFC entering the contest.

Last time out, the Saints won on the road at Atlanta, 26-18. The Niners lost in Baltimore, 20-17.

New Orleans is 8-4 against the spread in 2019.

