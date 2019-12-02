Shreveport ranked one of least safe cities in US

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport was recently listed as one of the least safe cities in the United States, according to a recent study released by WalletHub.
The city ranked 148th.
New Orleans ranked 165th and Baton Rouge ranked 178th.
The study compared 182 U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Those dimensions were evaluated using 41 relevant metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality.
