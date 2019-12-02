13-year-old girl missing from Central City

Patriana Smith, 13 (Source: NOPD)
By Chris Finch | December 2, 2019 at 11:19 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 11:39 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a teenager missing from the Central City area.

Patriana Smith, 13, was last seen in the 2300 blk. of Dryades St. on Nov. 30.

Police said she left with a friend and might have run away.

Smith is described as a black female standing approximately 5’8” and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a rainbow-colored pullover hooded jacket, jean shorts and pink 97’s Air Max shoes.

Anyone with additional information on Smith’s whereabouts asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

