Bruce: Chilly Nights And Mild Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -More chilly mornings and mild days are ahead through the end of the workweek. Highs will gradually rise from the upper 50s today to the lower 70s by Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s to start the days.
Expect more clouds Thursday and a few showers Friday ahead of our next cold front. Highs will reach the 70s both days. This front won’t bring a dramatic drop in temperatures, but we’ll top out a few degrees cooler and stay mostly dry over the weekend.
The next frontal system will likely reach the area early next week. This front could spark up some rain on Monday and bring a cool down by mid-week.
