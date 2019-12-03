Coach Odums previews SWAC championship against Alcorn State

Coach Odums previews SWAC championship against Alcorn State
Southern head coach Dawson Odums (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 3, 2019 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums met with the media to preview the upcoming SWAC championship game against Alcorn State.

The game will be a rematch of the October 26 meeting between the Jags (8-4, 6-1 SWAC) and the Braves (8-3, 6-1 SWAC).

Once again, the game will be held in Lorman, Miss. In the first game, Southern fell 27-13 and gave up 377 total yards to Alcorn.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU. The winner will move on to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to face North Carolina A&T, the champion of the MEAC.

