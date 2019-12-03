Man accused of raping female LSU student in parking lot of dorm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after reportedly raping a female in the parking lot of a dorm at LSU.
The report from the LSU Police Department says on Nov. 12, the victim reported being sexually assaulted by someone she knew, Emerson Braet, 20. She says the incident happened on Nov. 7 between about midnight and 1:30 a.m.
In the report, the victim says Braet picked her up from her dorm in his SUV and took her to a nearby parking lot, where they sat for some time. The victim says Braet began to ask her for sex, which she refused. The victim claims Braet continued to ask her for sex and eventually told her to get in the back seat and take her pants off. The victim claims Braet pressured her into eventually complying.
The report goes on to say the victim told Braet he was hurting her and to stop and that she tried to push him off her. The victim claims Braet put his hand around her neck and held her down.
The report says after it was over, Braet drove the victim back to her dorm and left campus.
The victim says the next day, she went to the LSU Health Center to have a sexual assault kit done and that she had not showered or changed clothes since the assault.
LSU police officials say using surveillance cameras in the area of Laville Hall on LSU’s campus, they were able to corroborate the timeline of the victim’s account of the sexual assault.
Braet is charged with second degree rape. Officials with LSU say Braet is not a student at the university.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.