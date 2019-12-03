New Orleans bible school president accused of sexual contact with student

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal agents have arrested the president of a Louisiana bible college as he tried to get off of a plane.
Cornelius Tilton, 65, of New Orleans is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student on Saturday (Nov. 30) on a flight from Israel to New Jersey.
Federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tilton touched the young man inappropriately and forced the victim's hand to touch him in a sexual manner.
While the FBI did not release the name of the college, Christian Bible College of Louisiana on Paris Ave. lists Tilton as its president.
