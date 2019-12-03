Nicondra: Some areas see a light freeze Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The cold air behind the weekend front finally settled in allowing for a chilly start and seasonably cool afternoon Monday even with all the sunshine. High pressure will keep clear skies and light winds in place allowing temperatures to drop down close to the dry dew points in the lower 30s. North and west of the lake many locations will kiss the freezing mark for several hours on Tuesday morning. The temperatures may effect some delicate tropical plants, but overall there will be few issues.