No. 25 LSU basketball beats Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 25 LSU women’s basketball team defeated Nicholls State in the PMAC on Tuesday, December 3. The final score of the game was 63-32.
The Lady Tigers came out strong during the game outscoring Nicholls 21-6 in the second and then led by 25 at the half. Ayana Mitchell had another double-digit performance and was also named the Player of the Game.
Khayla Pointer also excelled with nine points, six rebounds and seven assists. Mercedes Brooks contributed nine points off the bench, leading another strong bench performance of 25 points.
Next up for LSU a road game against Oklahoma on Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 P.M.
