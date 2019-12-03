Recruit arrested for sneaking contraband into the Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office arrested and booked Brionne Jackson, a recruit for the Orleans Justice Center, on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and four counts of malfeasance in office, according to the OSPO report.
She admitted to smuggling packages containing the contraband on four occasions and being paid $1,150 to deliver the contraband to an inmate.
Jackson was hired by the sheriff’s office in April 2018 and was still a recruit at the time of the arrest.
This is still an ongoing investigation and Sheriff Marlin Gusman anticipates additional arrests in the future.
“We will remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities and we have zero tolerance for these actions,” he stated in the report.
Jackson is suspended and pending a termination hearing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.