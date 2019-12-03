Sen. Wesley Bishop pleads not guilty to federal charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sen. Wesley Bishop pleaded not guilty Monday (Dec. 2) to a felony of making false statements to a federal agency.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bishop, a state senator and associate vice chancellor at Southern University at New Orleans, made a false statement to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Prosecutors allege Bishop claimed certain people were tenants at his rental property in New Orleans, when in fact they were not living at the property.
In the charging document, prosecutors said, “During the time period at issue, the rental property was vacant and uninhabitable.”
The case was investigated by the HUD Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Bishop is the subject of a Lee Zurik investigation. He was first elected to the Louisiana State Senate in October 2015 and was elected in the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2011. He announced on Aug. 3 he will not seek re-election.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.