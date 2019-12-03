Shelby: Cool, Sunny Tuesday

After a cold start, sunny skies will warm us to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Wednesday will start off slightly warmer, then highs will reach the mid 60s.
Expect more clouds Thursday and a few showers Friday ahead of our next cold front. Highs will reach the 70s both days. This front won’t bring a dramatic drop in temperatures, but we’ll top out a few degrees cooler and stay mostly dry over the weekend.
The next frontal system will likely reach the area early next week. This front could spark up some rain on Monday and bring a cool down by mid-week.
