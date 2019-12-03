Teen boy dies in Ottawa Drive shooting; 1 arrested, 2 suspects still at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 17-year-old boy who was shot on Ottawa Drive while walking home Monday afternoon died Tuesday morning, according to an update from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A 16-year-old male arrived at an area hospital on Monday, Dec. 2 not long after the shooting with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
After his release from the hospital, he was questioned and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a count of principle to second-degree murder, principle to illegal use of a weapon and simple Battery.
The investigation revealed that the victim and a friend were walking home when they were approached by three males.
As they were walking the three males allegedly began instigating a fight with the victim. During the fight one of the suspects shot the victim.
The three males fled the area.
Detectives are still working to find the other two suspects. They believe the 16-year-old suspect was accidentally shot when the victim was shot.
