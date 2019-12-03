VIDEO: 2-alarm fire burns down popular Marigny bar in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 2-alarm fire severely damaged a popular bar and a duplex in the Marigny near the intersection of St. Claude Ave. and Frenchmen St.
The flames erupted around 12:23 a.m. at Melvin’s Bar on Tuesday (Dec. 3).
The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a building on fire in the area. When the first NOFD Company arrived on the scene at 12:29 a.m., they found multiple buildings on fire.
A small wood-framed shed in the 2100 blk. of St. Claude Ave., connected to a tire shop which was completely engulfed, a two-story, wood-framed, duplex in the 1000 blk. of Frenchmen St., with thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from the rear of the structure, and a one-story wood framed bar at 2100 St. Claude Ave. with heavy fire at the rear.
Firefighters immediately rang the second alarm and conducted an “aggressive interior attack” on the remaining exposures to halt the spread of the fire.
The owner of the bar stated that he was in his office when he investigated a noise to find the building on fire.
One of the residents in the duplex said she was alerted by her cat that house was on fire and she then alerted the downstairs neighbor. Fifteen NOFD units carrying forty Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 1:34 a.m.
There were no injuries reported at this fire. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.
