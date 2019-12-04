Areas of Downtown to see low water pressure as S&WB tests water valves

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents and businesses in the Downtown and French Quarter area should expect to see a drop in water pressure Wednesday morning.
The Sewerage and Water Board is expected to start testing water system valves at the intersection of Magazine Street and Julia Street.
Crews are said to be testing the valves to prepare for work to repair a water main in the 1000 block of Magazine St. They will need to test the impact of shutting off water to that section of the water main.
The tests are expected to be done until Noon Wednesday.
S&WB says the main areas that will be effected by the low water pressure will be downtown between the Mississippi River, Calliope Street, Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.
