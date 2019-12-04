Brother Martin High School Football Coach survives heart scare

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin High School Football Coach Mark Bonis was taken to a hospital in Slidell for an emergency coronary artery bypass, according to his wife.
Bonis was taken to the hospital on Tuesday for surgery. Doctors wanted to airlift him for emergency surgery, but they did not have time.
The condition is hard to survive, according to doctors. But Bonis came through surgery and the doctor was able to save his heart valve, according to his wife.
"Dr. said that ruptures usually end in death before they make it to the hospital and the ones that make it to the hospital don’t make it to surgery," a 7 a.m. update said. "He said he’s happy with the surgery but now it’s up to Mark."
It’s unclear how long his recovery will take or what caused the medical issue, but doctors are optimistic for a recovery.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.