Bruce: Dry For Now-Late Week Rain On The Way

By Bruce Katz | December 4, 2019 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:48 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another beauty with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures with highs the mid 60s this afternoon. A gradual warm up and increase in cloud cover is expected through the end of the work week.

Some spotty showers will cross the area Friday with a cold front. Then, expect dry and comfortable conditions for the weekend! Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and the low 70s Sunday. =

The next chance for rain will come early next week when a strong cold front approaches the area.

