Clearview Mall to transform into hotel, apartments and revamped shopping center

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - You can expect to see a major transformation coming to Clearview Mall in Metairie.
Jefferson Parish leaders and the property’s owner unveiled the new plans on Wednesday (Dec. 4).
That makeover will start at the old Sears that has been vacant since 2018 and then expand to the rest of the mall, which is located at Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Clearview Pkwy.
The property owner says this will soon be home to a hotel, apartments, shopping, entertainment and restaurants - an area where residents can live work and play.
It is anticipated that the project will bring over 1,600 hundred jobs and a more than $123 million economic impact to the parish during the construction phase and to follow a $26 million dollar annual economic boost once its finished.
The first phase of construction is expected to start in summer or fall of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.