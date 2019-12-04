Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Mandeville police officer

21-year-old Mark Spicer of Covington, has been charged with one count each of First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Possession of Stolen Property. (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | December 4, 2019 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 21-year-old Mark E. Spicer, Jr. was indicted for first-degree murder involving Mandeville police officer Vincent Liberto, Jr. and attempted first-degree murder with officer Ben Cato in September.

The shooting occurred after a police chase following an attempted routine traffic stop on Monroe Street. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued along Hwy. 190 before the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch along the U.S. 190 southbound off-ramp to Hwy. 22.

Spicer was also indicted on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and illegal possession of stolen firearms, according to the report.

