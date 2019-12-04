Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Mandeville police officer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 21-year-old Mark E. Spicer, Jr. was indicted for first-degree murder involving Mandeville police officer Vincent Liberto, Jr. and attempted first-degree murder with officer Ben Cato in September.
The shooting occurred after a police chase following an attempted routine traffic stop on Monroe Street. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued along Hwy. 190 before the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch along the U.S. 190 southbound off-ramp to Hwy. 22.
Spicer was also indicted on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and illegal possession of stolen firearms, according to the report.
