High school teacher indicted for indecent behavior with juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high school teacher has been indicted by an Ascension Parish Grand Jury on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The investigation began on Oct. 18 when deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a teacher at Dutchtown High was behaving inappropriately with students. During the course of an extensive investigation, detectives learned that Mark Ebarb, 32, was engaged in the sharing of inappropriate messages and photographs with multiple students.
Ebarb was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after turning himself in on Dec. 4.
Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander released the following statement:
“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.”
A spokesperson for the school district says that Ebarb is currently still employed while the investigation continues, but officials will be working with their legal team to follow appropriate policy and law on the next steps.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.