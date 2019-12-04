IRS offers tips to keep your identity safe this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With more people starting to do their holiday shopping online, the state and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have partnered to keep you safe.
More specifically, they want you to look out for loved ones who may not be as familiar with technology and the risks that came come with it. Some specific safety tips include only shopping on websites that begin with https as opposed to websites that don’t include the S. Websites with the S are more secure. Also, keep your home WiFi protected with a password. It’s also recommended to not shop on public WiFi networks like at the mall.
“Treat your data like your dollars. Don’t leave them lying around. Don’t let your holidays or your tax ruined by an identity theft Grinch during this holiday season,” said Dee Stepter with the IRS.
Experts also say don't hand your personal information out to someone you don't know.
