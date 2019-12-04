Jordan honored with NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominating effort against the Falcons

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has 13.5 sacks on the season. (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8)
By Garland Gillen | December 4, 2019 at 8:17 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:17 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cam Jordan grabbed NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his 4-sack performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jordan’s four sack output on Thanksgiving night was a career-high. Jordan’s final sack came on Atlanta’s decisive final drive that failed to produce points. The disruptive defender totaled six tackles in the contest.

Jordan’s 13.5 sacks on the season is a career-high. Plus, he still has four games left to pump at that total. His previous high, 13 sacks in 2017.

