Jordan honored with NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominating effort against the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cam Jordan grabbed NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his 4-sack performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jordan’s four sack output on Thanksgiving night was a career-high. Jordan’s final sack came on Atlanta’s decisive final drive that failed to produce points. The disruptive defender totaled six tackles in the contest.
Jordan’s 13.5 sacks on the season is a career-high. Plus, he still has four games left to pump at that total. His previous high, 13 sacks in 2017.
