Juice jacking: Officials warn of new way to steal private data

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A warning this holiday season about a new way to steal your private data.
Your sensitive information could be at risk when you do something as simple as charging your cell. It’s called “juice jacking.”
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a warning about public USB chargers saying criminals are using them to steal data.
We spoke with a local cybersecurity expert about the scam.
“If you have ever plugged your iPhone into your computer, the iPhone will pop a message that says do you trust this device and what happens when you press yes that you trust the device can access your photos. That’s how you transfer your photos, so imagine somebody having a computer on the other end of that USB,” Nam Nguyen, cybersecurity expert, said.
Nguyen recommends you only plug your USB into devices that your trust. Also, he says you can bring a portable battery pack, wall or car charger along instead of using a public charging station.
