Lakeview Residents Complain Of More Car Break-Ins, Explore Solutions

LAKEVIEW NEIGHBORS TOLD US OF A HALF DOZEN CAR BREAK-INS LAST NIGHT. WE REACHED OUT TO THE NOPD FOR AN UPDATE ON THE CRIMES. THE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT WELCOMES INPUT ON THE PLACEMENT OF CAMERAS. A SPOKESMAN ALSO SAYS THE NOPD HAS IDENTIFIED AND ARRESTED SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS, MANY REPEAT OFFENDERS. AS FOR RESIDENT CONCERNS ABOUT THE CONSENT DECREE RESTRICTING POLICE FROM CHASING SUSPECTS, THE NOPD SAYS IT HAS NO PLANS TO CHANGE CURRENT POLICY.