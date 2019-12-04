LSU remains at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second week in a row, LSU sits behind Ohio State at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers crushed Texas A&M, 50-7. The Buckeyes disposed of Michigan, 56-27.
In the Associated Press poll, LSU is No. 1, and the Buckeyes are No. 2.
LSU will play Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Ohio State will meet up with Wisconsin for the Big Ten title.
Rounding out the top four is Clemson at No. 3, and Georgia at No. 4.
After losing to Auburn, Alabama dropped all the way to No. 11.
