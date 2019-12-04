Master P launches ramen noodle brand ‘Rap Noodles’

(WAFB) - New Orleans-based rap legend Master P has expanded his presence in the food industry. Master P, real name Percy Miller, took to Instagram to announce a new brand of ramen noodles called Rap Noodles.
Miller introduced the new brand in a video wearing a chef’s coat labeled “Chef BoyAr P." The creamy chicken gumbo cup features his face on the label. Rappers E-40 and Baton Rouge’s Boosie Badazz are also featured on beef prime rib and hot and spicy chicken flavors, respectfully.
“Chef-Boy-Ar-P,” he wrote on Instagram. “I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand. Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful. Its nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave.”
In the video, Miller declared, “If you ain’t eating Rap Noodles, then you shouldn’t be eating noodles ’cause this is the best of the best noodles.”
E-40 shared a picture of all three packages on his Instagram.
“The go to snack after you get home from the club,” E-40 wrote.
The brand’s website lists a few promotional videos. No launch date has been announced.
