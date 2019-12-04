Overtime Podcast #115 - Triple Coverage, Week 14

“If you look at the Saints’ rushing numbers. They have not trailed in the last two games and yet, their rush attempts are 18 and 18. Zach Line is a bigger part of the run game than we realize and I think he’s a bigger of the run game when Latavius Murray than perhaps we realized given the personnel matchups, big body on big body. I’ll tell ya, if at the end of this game, we look at the stat sheet and we see the Saints with 18 rushes or less, they lost the game. You’ve got to be able to run the football on this team.”