Overtime Podcast #115 - Triple Coverage, Week 14

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - December is upon the football season in South Louisiana and that means high-stakes matchups at every level. From the Saints’ NFC showdown with the 49ers to LSU, Nicholls and Southeastern all into postseason play and the fourth week of the high school playoffs, this episode has it all.
Sean Fazende on the Saints’ lack of running game emphasis recently:
“If you look at the Saints’ rushing numbers. They have not trailed in the last two games and yet, their rush attempts are 18 and 18. Zach Line is a bigger part of the run game than we realize and I think he’s a bigger of the run game when Latavius Murray than perhaps we realized given the personnel matchups, big body on big body. I’ll tell ya, if at the end of this game, we look at the stat sheet and we see the Saints with 18 rushes or less, they lost the game. You’ve got to be able to run the football on this team.”
Chris Hagan on LSU’s offense putting the SEC Championship Game out of reach against Georgia:
“As fast as they have been able to score, I don’t know if Georgia can keep pace with them. I think LSU could easily get to 28 or 35, maybe even more than 40 points, they’ve done it against really good defenses before and I don’t see Georgia returning that many points. I think Jake Fromm has been good but inconsistent at times. I think Georgia’s running game and offensive line are tremendous but I think it’s the style of run that LSU matches up with a lot better with than the Wildcat or quarterback-run type.”
Juan Kincaid on Willie Fritz reportedly discussing head coach openings with Arkansas and Missouri:
“How much better are you going to be than 6-6? What’s the goal? What’s the realistic goal in his mind for this program next year? You’re losing your quarterback but bringing in a good class of recruits, second-ranked in the AAC by Rivals. They have a quality class coming in, one of the best they’ve had at Tulane in twenty years. So based off that, what is the goal for him?”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.