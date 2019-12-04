Shelby: Beautiful Day On Tap

Mostly sunny and dry skies are on tap today. Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. A gradual warm up and increase in cloud cover is expected through the end of the work week.
Some spotty showers will cross the area Friday with a cold front. Then, expect dry and comfortable conditions for the weekend! Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and the low 70s Sunday. =
The next chance for rain will come early next week when a strong cold front approaches the area.
